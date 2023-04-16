CHARLEY M. ROBERTS, 85, of Frametown passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
She was born in Oak Grove, Louisiana on May 3, 1937.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, John Wiggin; brother, "Buddy Boy" Salters, and one sister, Veil Laird.
Charley was a homemaker, wife and mother who had a one-of-a-kind "spitfire" personality with a heart of gold. She was a Christian by faith and loved the Lord.
She married Ralph and the two of them enjoyed camping and Old Time Music. She was a yearly attendee at the CliffTop Folk Music Festival. She and Ralph knew many old musicians that would visit their cabin to play long forgotten Appalachian music. She loved living in the mountains in her cabin and being in the woods. When she was home, she liked to quilt and sew. Charley raised several big vegetable gardens every year and would do canning from the harvest. She had a passion for poodle dogs. She had many good friends in her life and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Her memories will be cherished by her husband of 35 years, Ralph A. Roberts; son, Jon Wiggin of Charleston; daughter, Angela (Doran) Mitchell of Saint Albans; grandchildren, Amanda Bryant of Palm Beach, Florida, Michelle Cooper of Saint Albans, Brandon Mitchell of Saint Albans, and Christopher Mitchell of Teays Valley; four great grandchildren; sisters, Betty (Ralph) Paige of Texas, and Jackie Pritcher of Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
In keeping with her wishes she will be cremated, and a private family service will be held at a later date.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project which was held in high standing for Ralph's service as a combat medic in the Korean War. https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org. Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.