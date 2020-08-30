CHARLEY FERRELL NOTTINGHAM, 87, of Strange Creek, WV went home to be with the Lord August 26, 2020. Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway, WV. Visitation will be from noon till time of service at the funeral home.
