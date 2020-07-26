CHARLIE A. RICHARD, 61, of Hugheston, WV passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at home after a short illness. Charlie was loved dearly by family and many many friends. He never forgot a face and he touched the hearts of everyone he meet.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Leva Richard. Brother Gregory, Vic, and sister Beverly, and niece Rebecca.
Surviving Sisters Lynn Wilkinson and her husband Randy, Tammy Richard Elliott and her husband Lynn. And a host of other family members and friends.
The Family would like to give a special Thank You to Sherry Wolford for her Love and Care during Charlies illness.
Services will be Tuesday, July 28, at Noon at the Hughes Creek Community Church, Hugheston, WV 25110 with Pastor Gary Tucker officiating. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park London, WV.
Visitation will be on One Hour prior to the Services on Tuesday at the Church in Hugheston, WV .
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic the family request for all those who attend to wear facial covering and adhere to social distancing.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com
Cooke Funeral Home Cedar Grove is in charge of arrangements.