CHARLOETTE ANN (NICHOLSON) McVAY, 66, of Evans, WV and Rockport, WV, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Service will 6 p.m., Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until time-of-service Saturday at the funeral home.
