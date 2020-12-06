Charlotte Ann Perdue

CHARLOTTE ANN (KING) PERDUE, 76, of Timberlake, NC passed away, Tuesday, December 1, 2020. She was born on July 19, 1944 to the late Earl Orville and Lillian Ethel (Reese) King.
She is survived by her loving husband, Terry; son, Larry (Angela) Perdue; grandson, Brett Perdue; siblings, Jack, Sam, John and Charles King, Betty Mitchell, Brenda Morgan, Linda Taylor, Kathy Connard and Barbara Adkins.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Danny King.
Charlotte was a homemaker, loving mother, grandmother and sister. She loved spending time with her friends and family, and will be greatly missed.
A private family service will be held, 1 p.m., Monday, December 7, 2020 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Pastor Richard Justice officiating. Burial will follow the service at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
The funeral service will be Live-Streamed on Stevens & Grass Funeral Home Facebook page
There will be a walk through visitation from noon until time of service at the funeral home on Monday.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed. Temperatures will be taken upon entry to the funeral home.
