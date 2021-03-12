CHARLOTTE ANN TOTTEN, 92, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord Friday, March 5, 2021, at the Clarksburg Nursing & Rehab, Clarksburg.
She was born in Charleston on September 17, 1928, to the late George Allen & Blanche Price Blankenship.
Charlotte was a retired Secretary with Union Carbide with over 30 years of service. She was a member of the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church where she served as the Financial Secretary for many years and was very active in later on reading with children at the church's AWANA youth program.
Along with her parents, Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Kyle Hugh Totten; special son like friend, Wayne Kessel; sister, Wilmina Jordan.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Kyle Hugh (Bonita) Totten II of Clarksburg; grandchildren, Kyle Hugh (Sarah) Totten III of Clarksburg, Shannon (Travis) Wilfong of Fairmont, Kelly (Chris Harris) Totten of Fayetteville, NC., Jason & Justin Wyne; great grandchildren, Alaina & Abigail Thompson, Teller & Lochlan Wilfong, Braylen Harris; daughter-in-law, Coral Totten of Clarksburg, many other church family members including daughter like friends, Patty Cather and Chris Kessel.
A walk through visitation will begin at 11 to 12 p.m., on Saturday, March 13, 2021, with the funeral service beginning at Noon with Pastor Gary Hall officiating. Burial will follow at Marmet Memorial Gardens, Marmet.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed. Mt. Olivet Baptist Church will be offering Live Stream of the service through Facebook.
The family requests that flowers be omitted and that memorial donations be sent to Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 6532 MacCorkle Avenue SE, Charleston, WV 25304.
