CHARLOTTE ANN YOUNG (McCLAIN), age 70, of Charleston, died peacefully on February 12, 2021 at CAMC General Hospital in Charleston after a brief illness. Charlotte was born January 7, 1951, in South Charleston, the daughter of William A. McClain and Mary E. McClain (Kayes), who preceded her in death.
Charlotte, formally of St. Albans, liked working crossword puzzles and watching WVU athletic events, but her grandchildren brought her the most enjoyment. Charlotte enjoyed Carbide Camp in her youth and later in life followed the history of the camp. She attended St. Albans High School and graduated from Marshall University.
In 1975, Charlotte married Jack B. Young and they had two wonderful children, Andrew and Lisa. Charlotte loved being with her grandchildren, Walker and William (Andy and Susan) and Maddie and Gabbie (Lisa and Galen), ranging in ages from two to ten. Charlotte is survived by her husband, Jack, her son and daughter, Andy and Lisa, as well as her brother, Russ McClain (Judy), her aunt, Naomi Wamsley, her grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sisters by heart, Judy McClain (Russ), Jack's sister, Kay Baldwin (Jerry), Susie Young (Tweety) and Chyleen Young (Donnie).
There will be a visitation at Snodgrass Funeral Home on MacCorkle Ave., South Charleston between 4 and 6 pm on Sunday, February 14th. The funeral will be at 11:00 am on Monday, February 15th at Snodgrass Funeral Home followed by internment at Graceland Memorial Park at Ruthlawn.
Please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be sent to HospiceCare of Charleston at 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W. Charleston, WV 25387.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.
