CHARLOTTE CANTERBURY, 84, of Charleston passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021 at CAMC Teays Valley.
Charlotte was a graduate of Elkview High School, she was an avid reader and loved traveling, she previously served on the Red Cross Board of Directors and retired from the Girl Scouts after 10 years of service.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years Charles Canterbury, as well as parents; Lewis and Elva Pauley, sisters; Kathleen Jones, Eula Litton, Bonnie Pauley, and Sherry Morris.
She is survived by her daughters; Debra Lupian (Mike) of Albany, NY, and Judy Fuller (Troy) of Austin, TX, grandchildren; Michael Lupian (Kelly), Katie Lupian Young, Hannah Lupian (Matt), and Justin Fuller, great-grandchildren; Lily, Wesley, Charlie, Annie, and Noah, siblings; Jewel Foster and Lewis Gay Pauley.
A funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview with Pastor Rick Sams officiating.
The visitation will be from 6 - 8 pm on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
Online condolences may be made at www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.