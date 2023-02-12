CHARLOTTE "CHAR" MAE LUCAS 83, of St. Albans passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Thomas Memorial Hospital, after a long illness with her daughter by her side.
Char was born in Snow Hill, West Virginia on March 11, 1929 to the late Arlie Dale and Eva "Pearl" Dorsey of St. Albans.
In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by the love of her life, husband, Robert "Bob" Lucas, sister, Dixie Dorsey Rose and Jane Dale Dorsey; special aunt, Murielene Sausele.
Char is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Lucas; very special granddaughter, Emma Lynn Mitchell both of St. Albans; uncle, Jack Dorsey of Mt. Nebo, WV; along with many cherished Sausele and Dorsey cousins.
She and her daughter are deeply appreciative and blessed for the loving support received from Karen Hoffman, Brandon Mitchell and Chantelle Bowles, Christopher Mitchell, Susie Shephard, Rene Gorby, Cheryl Wooten, Dea Clark, Sandy Williams and family, Sandy "Man" and Susan Roush, and the countless of others who lifted us up during this time. Thank you.
St. Albans High School sweethearts, Charlotte and husband Bob both graduated from their beloved "Class of 1957". Bob and Charlotte owned and operated Charleston Cash Register for many years.
If you knew Charlotte, you know that she was a loving, caring, spunky, bossy and selfless lady who always took care of her family and friends.
Mom, I know you're not finished with me yet. I'm still learning from you, and I hope you have finally found that last missing puzzle piece. Love you.
Charlotte was laid to rest alongside of her husband in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.