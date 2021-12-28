CHARLOTTE FINNEY (LANHAM), passed into the arms of her Savior Jesus Christ on December 22, 2021 with the love of her life, Richard, near her side. Charlotte entered into the world on May 14th, 1940 at her home on Fishers Branch, Kanawha County; the loving daughter of Ivan and Violet (Burford) Lanham. Charlotte was a dedicated student and cried the first time she had to miss a day of school. She attended Morning Star School, a one room school near her home, and graduated from Nitro High School while earning a Teacher Scholarship to WV State College. Charlotte had no access to a car and had to seek rides with neighbors and friends in order to attend college. But, despite such hardships, she graduated in 3 1/2 years. Her first teaching position was at her alma mater, Nitro High School, and she quickly earned a reputation as an exceptional educator. This led to her position as a professor at West Virginia State College where she would proudly spend more than 40 years training students from all parts of the world. She met her soulmate and future husband, Richard, while a student in college and they would spend more than 60 years of wonderful life together. They purchased the property adjoining her old home place and built the house of their dreams in the middle of 95 acres of a beautiful wooded forest. They entertained many family gatherings at the "Finney Farm" and the door was always open for family and friends who may wish to spend a night or two at the "Farm". Charlotte, like her parents, never met a stranger and truly enjoyed spending time with friends and family. When unable to meet in person, Charlotte shared her love for others through cards that were thoughtfully inscribed with her beautifully ornate handwriting. Charlotte lived a devoted Christian life and attended Baber Agee United Methodist Church and Tyler Mountain Church of Christ, and enjoyed visiting other churches.She is survived by her Husband, Richard, brothers N. Wayne (Nancy) Lanham; Jarrold (Debbie) Lanham; Doyle (Karen) Lanham; W. Johnny (Beverely) Lanham and sister Violet Carol (Bill) Payne. Though not blessed with children of her own, she "mothered" many during her lifetime including many nieces and nephews giving them a legacy that lives on through the traditions and Godly character she faithfully shared with all her "children".
Charlotte was also well known for her amazing, colorful wardrobe and beautiful jewelry and accessories. Not only did she light up the world around her with her bold fashion sense, but also with a laugh and smile that warmed the hearts of all those blessed enough to be in her orbit.
In her honor, we hope that those who attend her services will also dress with your own version of her "flair". Please also bring a written testimony of Charlotte's personal impact on your life to share with family and friends.
Services will be held at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV on Wednesday, December 29th at 1 p.m. The family will accept visitors at 11:30 a.m. A livestream of the service can be viewed by logging into Tyler Mountain Funeral Home and Memory Gardens Facebook page. Burial will follow in the Finney Family Cemetery, Fishers Branch.
Expecting the opportunity to honor her memory may draw a crowd, the family asks that all who are able wear a mask.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army Disaster Relief effort in Charlotte's honor.
