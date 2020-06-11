CHARLOTTE GAIL TURNES, 69, of Charleston, passed away on June 6, 2020, at CAMC Hospice in Charleston.
She was born on June 15, 1950, and raised in the Sissonville area, outside of Charleston. Gail was a longtime cook for Kanawha County Schools. She had five siblings and is survived by her big sister, Thelma Davis; her children, Steven Stover and Emily Turnes; grandson, Jace Turnes; nieces, Pamela Hankinson and Dawn Hunter; nephew, Dennis Davis and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Leva Myrtle Good, and her father, Luther Ashby; step-father, Arnold Good; brothers, Ralph Ashby, Carl David Ashby, Roy Lee Ashby; and sister, Josephine Carter. Gail's love for her family and friends is what truly made her special.
She could find joy in the smallest things and loved to laugh. She will be greatly missed.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, at Coonskin Park, Shelter #73, Charleston, WV, with Pastor Raymond Jordan, officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to services.
