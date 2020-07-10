Charlotte J. Burkhart

CHARLOTTE J. BURKHART, 76, of Red House, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Thomas Memorial Hospital after a short illness.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Anderson and Gertrude Withrow Pettry; son, Audie Peters; daughter, Lynn Moore; stepson, Gary Burkhart II; and brother, Ronnie Pettry.

Surviving, husband, Gary Burkhart, at home; brothers, Paul and Pee Wee Pettry; sister, Edith Webb; stepdaughter, Melissa Young; several grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; and a host of other family members and friends.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow, WV 25086, with Pastor Donald Lanham officiating.

Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com.

Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, is in charge of arrangements.

