CHARLOTTE JO MANNS KINSER, 70, of Madison, WV went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 17, 2020 following a short but courageous battle with cancer.
She was born September 22, 1950 in Alburquerque, NM, the daughter of Herman and Ernestine "Tina" Manns. She was a 1968 graduate of Logan High School. She attended Marshall University, Southern WV Logan campus and was a member of The Parthenon (Marshall's newspaper) at the time of the plane crash carrying the Marshall University football team. She went on to work in various government jobs, retiring from NC Alcohol and Law Enforcement (ALE) and the legal division of the office of the WV Insurance commissioner. She was a member of Madison Baptist Church and served on the flower committee and ladies hostess committee.
She was preceded in death by her father Herman Manns; grandparents Joel and Winnie Crum and Charlie and Hazel Manns; infant brothers Bradford and David Manns; infant sisters Patricia and Deanna Manns; husband Frederick Dean Kinser; and son Bradley Joel Kinser.
She is survived by son, Chadrick Dean Kinser of Las Cruces, NM; mother, Tina Manns of Foster; sisters and brothers-in-law, Wilma and Tony Clark of Alkol and Rhonda and Doug Roberts of Foster; nieces, Lezlie (Ryan) Hill of Charleston, Mikayla Roberts of St. Albans; nephew, BT (Stacia) Roberts of Foster; great-niece, Rylie Hill of Charleston; great-nephews, Levi Hill of Charleston and Anderson Roberts of Foster; cousins like brother and sister, Larry (Robin) Crum of Laurel, MD and Wendy (Ron) Hepler of Cow Creek, the late Dan Crum and the late Janet Crum; many cousins, nieces and nephews on her husbands side; and many precious friends.
Service will be 11 a.m. Monday, December 21 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville with the Rev. Jim Butcher officiating. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. in Donald C. Kinnard Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service.
