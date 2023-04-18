Thank you for Reading.

Charlotte June Barnes
SYSTEM

CHARLOTTE JUNE BARNES, 85, of Clendenin went home to be with the Lord Sunday April 9, 2023 at CAMC Memorial after a short illness.

She was the daughter of the late Ivan Mack and Irene Simmons Mack. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Lewis Barnes; brother, Curtis Mack; and grandson, James Ivan Peck.

Tags

Recommended for you