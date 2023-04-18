CHARLOTTE JUNE BARNES, 85, of Clendenin went home to be with the Lord Sunday April 9, 2023 at CAMC Memorial after a short illness.
She was the daughter of the late Ivan Mack and Irene Simmons Mack. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Lewis Barnes; brother, Curtis Mack; and grandson, James Ivan Peck.
Her hobbies were crocheting, gardening, cooking. She loved caring for her family.
She is survived by daughters: Shirley Diane Barnes Peck, of Clendenin, Joanna Kay Barnes Hays (Jason) of Wills Creek, Sylvia Naomi Barnes Fields of Clendenin, Teresa June Barnes Dozier (Justin) of Amma. Sons: Danny Lynn Barnes (Kelly) of Clendenin, Timothy Lewis Barnes (Tonya) of Jordan Creek, Michael Wayne Barnes Donna) of Walton. Grandchildren: Wally Peck, Terry Peck (Jessica), Marlena Peck Mullins (Jason), Joshua Barnes, Danielle Barnes, Amber Barnes, Brandy Elmore Bevel, Sandra Elmore Whitney, Christopher Elmore (Katie), Erica Fields, Gabrielle Fields Chapman, Zack Fields, Faith Fields, Jeffrey Barnes, Clarissa Barnes, Elaina Comer (Alex), Hannah Dozier, 29 Great Grandchildren, Sister: Jackie Mack Grose of Campbell's Creek and brother Greg Reese (Diane) of George's Creek.
The visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday April 20, 2023 at Matics Funeral Home Inc. Clendenin. The funeral will immediately follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Greg Reese officiating. Burial will be in the Barnes Family Cemetery Clendenin.