CHARLOTTE JUNE CHANDLER, 87, of St. Albans, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
She was born September 8, 1932, in Hurricane, to the late John Ray and Nellie Irene Thompson. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Keeney; granddaughter, Samantha Canterbury; sisters, Beverly, Phyllis and Betty; and brother, Charles.
Always a faithful mother and member of Lock 7 Freewill Baptist Church, she was know for her gentle and compassionate spirit.
Surviving are her children, Russell (Jo) of Martinez, GA, Gary (Vera) of Clearwater, FL, Karen Turner (James) of Hurricane, James (Pam) of Romney, David (Debbie) of Brandon, FL, Virginia Hinkley (Mike) of Hurricane, and Donald (Tammy) of St. Albans; brother, Roy Thompson (Geraldine) of South Charleston; 18 grandchildren; 21 great - grandchildren; two great - great - grandsons; and many other extended family and friends.
A private service will be held for Charlotte due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
