CHARLOTTE L. LUCAS IGO, 87 of Glenville, WV; departed this earthly life in the afternoon hours of Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at her residence with her loving family by her side.
She was born February 21, 1935 in Clay County, WV; daughter of the late Sebert and Clara Ramsey Lucas.
Charlotte is a graduate of Clay County High School, class of 1953. She is a homemaker, who loved caring for her family. Charlotte was passionate about history and was a self-taught historian concerning the royal families of England. She was a reader extraordinaire. She loved her children and relished in their academic achievements.
She is a Baptist by faith, longtime member of the Sand Fork Baptist Church, and her and her husband Dallas were very active in the church's Sunday school program.
On May 8, 1954 Charlotte was united in marriage to Dallas Woodford Igo who survives at their Glenville home. They were high school sweethearts who were married for 68 years. She was a devoted wife to Dallas and a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.
Surviving are 4 children, Pamela Cochran, a nurse practitioner and husband Roy of Greeneville, TN; Peni Igo Clark, a Kindergarten teacher, and husband Stephen, of NorthField, CT; Christy Igo, an actor and writer, and husband Dave Dennis, of North Ridgeville, OH; and only son, Steve Igo, a minister, and wife Lynn, of Hudsonville, MI.
Charlotte and Dallas have 8 Grandkids, Jessica Goffee and husband Terry, Hannah Clark (engaged to Arthur Berman), Lucas Igo, Jon Igo, Matthew Igo, Lydia Igo, Marcus Igo, and Amanda Igo-Dennis, and 4 great grand kids, Riley, Devon, Taylor and T.J.
Charlotte is also survived by 2 sisters, Judy Jones and husband Bob of Sand Fork and Sandra Curry of Charleston , 1 brother Calvin Lucas of Spencer, dear friends, Tracy and Kevin Evans, 2 cats, Jane Grey and Ron Weasley, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, church family, and many other wonderful family and friends.
Along with her parents, Charlotte is preceded in death by a daughter, baby Stephanie Igo, granddaughter, Dalisha "Nicki" Nichole Bell, and nephew, Billy Foster.
A funeral service will be conducted at the Ellyson Mortuary, Inc., 2 Vanhorn Drive, Glenville, WV; 26351 at 1 p.m., Friday, June 3, 2022 with Pastor Phil Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in the Sand Fork Cemetery. Friends will be received from 11 - 1 p.m. Friday at the mortuary in Glenville.
Ellyson Mortuary, Inc., is honored to assist the family of Charlotte L. Lucas Igo with funeral arrangements.