CHARLOTTE LAMBERT, 80, of Winfield, passed away March 11, 2023, at home following a long illness.
She was a Christian but was unable to attend church the past few years. Charlotte was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Preceding her in death were her father, Roy Basil Price; mother, Mary Elizabeth Simmons Price Kincaid; sister, Sue Regan; and step-father, Lester Kincaid.
Surviving are her husband of sixty years, John Paul Lambert; sons, Greg Lambert (Becky) of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, Tim Lambert of Bealeton, Virginia; brother, Lester 'Butch' Kincaid (Patty) of Elkhart,Indiana; sister, Sandy Kincaid of Kanawha City; grandchildren, Caleb Lambert of Clarksville, Tennessee, Janette Lambert of Apex, North Carolina, Kristen Sumpter (Jon) of St. Johns, Florida, Nicole (Nikki) and Jacob Lambert both of Fuquay-Varina, and Alex Lambert of Bealeton; great grandchildren, Rhett Lambert and Magnolia Sumpter.
Charlotte and John married in 1962 and lived in Richmond, Virginia for seven years where their two sons were born. Later they moved to Dale City,Virginia and lived there for eighteen years before moving to West Virginia in 1987. While in Virginia, Charlotte was very active in herchurch's music program, singing in the choir, small groups and solos. She loved being a stay-at-home mom but entered the workforce when Greg and Tim entered middle school. She was a secretary to the Vice-President of Halifax Engineering.
Charlotte loved her family, gospel music and concerts, the yearly family vacations, bowling in her younger years, flowers and the many four-legged pets she had through the years.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle with Pastor Jim Simmons officiating. Interment will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Kanawha HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Boulevard, Charleston, West Virginia 25387 or the Putnam County Animal Shelter, 12908 Charleston Road, Red House, West Virginia 25168.
