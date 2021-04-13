Charlotte Lively

CHARLOTTE DELANE LIVELY, 69, of Huntington went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington.
She was born in Roanoke, VA, to the late Paul M. and Zola M. Crowder Shorter. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Boyd Lively and sister, Debbie Shorter.
Delane was a homemaker and a member of Cornerstone Church of God in Nitro.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Tammi Cremeans (Tim); sons, Steven Lively and Mark Lively (Kim Williams) and her grandchildren; companion, Gene Straight.
The family has ask that you wear a mask and social distancing be observed throughout the visitation and services.
Private funeral services will be held at Valley View Memoria Park, Hurricane.
You may visit Delane's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Lively family.