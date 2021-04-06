CHARLOTTE MARIE MOORE HILL, 83, of Charleston, WV, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Hubbard Hospice West, South Charleston. She is preceded in death by her husband, Kermit Gene Hill, and parents, Thomas & Thera "Teddy" Moore.
Charlotte was a lifelong member of Davis Creek Church of Nazarene where she served with her husband as Sunday School teachers, greeters and many other roles. She worked as a bookkeeper for Exxon Service Station.
She is survived by her daughter, Lawanna (Dr. Glen) Wright, son, Rex (Nancy Falin) Hill, sisters, Linda Lou Boggs and Elenora Sue (Steve) Burford, and grandchildren, Hannah Marie Wright and Nathan Alan Wright.
Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 7 at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, with Pastors Rick Gardner and Chuck Britt officiating. Entombment will follow at Graceland Memorial Park Mausoleum, South Charleston. Family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Davis Creek Church of Nazarene, 102 Nazarene Dr., South Charleston, WV 25309 or Hospice of Kanawha Valley, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., W., Charleston, WV 25387-2536.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.