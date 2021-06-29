At 37 wks, CHARLOTTE MCCALLISTER passed in her Mother's womb. June 24, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. she was birthed into this world with her earthly body. Although, her spirit has gone to Heaven, she is now in the arms of Jesus and her beloved family who have gone before her. She is beautiful and perfect in every way. Her button nose, chubby cheeks, and perfect little lips matched her mommy's without a doubt. Right down to her long fingers and toes.
We know she would have been a daddy's girl, since he was definitely wrapped around her little finger before she even got here. She was and will continue to be loved by so many people. She was our whole entire world for 9 months and will continue to be for as long as we shall live. Charlee was held ever so lovingly in both her mommy and daddy's arms. As we kissed her little hands and the top of her head for as long as possible, we let her know how much we love and dearly miss her.
Charlotte leaves behind her Mother, Sarah Bess and Father, Eric McCallister.
She also leaves behind her grandparents Gary and Tina Bess of Cannelton and great grandmother Dianna Boggess of South Charleston. Aunts Ashley Bess, Kayla McCallsiter, and Uncle Aaron Bess. Cousins Raven Mullins, Aizlyn and Aurora Bess.
A memorial visitation service will be held at 1 p.m. at Carbondale Baptist Church located near the Smithers area on Wednesday June 30.
A graveside service will be for immediate family afterwards where we will lay her to rest at Kanawha Memorial Gardens in Glasgow. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com