CHARLOTTE REBECCA JENSEN 69, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at her residence with her family by her side.
She was born in South Charleston to the late Jim and Grace Bruno Annie. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Donnie Ray Crooks and Bruce Robert Jensen.
Charlotte was a retired paralegal secretary for Norm Daniels Law Firm, Charleston. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, St. Albans. She received her Master's Degree from West Virginia University.
Surviving are her sisters, Mary V. Annie and Rose Theresa Helms (David); brother, John Annie (Gloria) and several nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 4, 2021 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, St. Albans with Father Patrick M. McDonough as Celebrant. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, In Memory of Charlotte R. Jensen, 1248 Greenbrier St, Charleston, WV 25311
