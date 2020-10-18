Mrs. CHARLOTTE REED, of Ocalla, WV,
died on September 10, 2020 at the age of 78 due to COVID-19.
Charlotte was born on October 6, 1941 in Oakhill, West Virginia. She taught in both Jackson County West Virginia and Brevard County Florida for more than 30 years.
Charlotte is loved and will be missed by her surviving sons, Kenny and Marty Pate; Grand Children, Charles, Kiel, Rachel, Shelby, Heather, and Marshall; and Great-Grand Children, Katie, Ryan, Natalie, Luke, Isabelle, Aeris, Violet, and Kendall.
She is predeceased by her husband, Herbert Reed.
No services will be held.