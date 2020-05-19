CHARLOTTE RUTH PRICE, 85 of East Bank formerly of Ashford went home to be with the Lord on May 15, 2020 at East Brook Center in Kanawha City.
She retired from Raleigh Boone Exxon Distributors, Madison and was a member of the Spring Hill Church of Christ on Kentucky Street in South Charleston. She was a 1952 Graduate of Sherman High School, Seth.
She was preceded in death by Husband: Arlie Price, Parents: Lloyd Clifford and Opal Marie Lucas Massey and Infant Brother: Larry Clinton Massey.
Surviving are Sisters: Arvata Kinder of Clemmons, NC, Carol (Dickie) Gilmore of East Bank, Anna Lou Estep of Ashford, Beverly Jean (Bill) Kinder of Spring Hill, Nancy Turner of Comfort, 9 nieces and nephews, 22 great nieces and nephews and 7 great great nieces and nephews.
Funeral will be 1 p.m. Thursday May 21, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet with Minister Andy Kinder officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. Friends may call 2 hours prior to the service at the Funeral Home.
