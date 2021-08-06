Thank you for Reading.

CHARLOTTE SUE NELSON, 72, of Danville, WV departed this life on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 after a long battle with colon cancer. Family and friends will honor, remember and celebrate her life by gathering on Sunday, August 8th from 1 til 2 p.m., at Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville, WV. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Chapmanville, WV

