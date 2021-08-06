CHARLOTTE SUE NELSON, 72, of Danville, WV departed this life on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 after a long battle with colon cancer. Family and friends will honor, remember and celebrate her life by gathering on Sunday, August 8th from 1 til 2 p.m., at Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville, WV. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Chapmanville, WV
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.