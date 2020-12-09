Charlotte Withrow

CHARLOTTE NICHOLS WITHROW, 78, of Nitro passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at home.
She was a loving mother and grandmother, one of her favorite things to do were spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved working in her flower gardens and making flower arrangements. Charlotte retired from Saint Francis Hospital as a cardio-pulmonary technician Her favorite time of the year was Christmas, she loved to give much more than receive. She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and attended church at Davis Creek Church of the Nazarene.
Charlotte is preceded in death by her parents; Rex and Lucy Nichols, brother; Mike Nichols, and sisters; Katherine Kizer and Kay Foster.
She is survived by her son; David Withrow, daughters; Susan Lynn (Tommy) James, Sherry Withrow, brothers; Tom (Linda) Nichols, Ernie (Linda) Nichols, John (Vicki) Nichols, Randy Nichols, and Kenneth Nichols, sisters; Deborah Nichols, and Jo Nichols Weekley, grandchildren; Brandon James, Mattie James, Caitlyn (Casey) Criner, Ord "Eddie" (Amber) Elmore, great grandchildren; Cierra Dawn (Zac) Doss, Mallory James, Spencer James, Raegan Elmore, Audrey Criner, and James Criner.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, December 11, 2020 in Jim Hunt Cemetery, Long Ridge, Elkview, WV with Pastor Charles Shelton officiating. Granddaughter-in-law Amber Elmore will deliver the eulogy.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.