CHARLOTTE Y. DOWNEY, 84, of Chelyan, West Virginia, passed peacefully on June 10, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James C. Downey, Sr (Wheeler), her granddaughter Sara Downey, and her siblings, Tommy, Helen, Lehr, Kimmy, Carl Lloyd, and Dan.
She is survived by her daughter Karen Curtis (Dave) and sons James Downey and Steve Downey (Sheree), granddaughters Sydney Downey and Jessica Downey, and siblings Eddie Bean (Kim), Carlene Wright & Madolyn Candelaria (Ellie) and a host of nieces and nephews.
Charlotte was born in Webster County, WV, the third of ten children of Carl and Maude Bean and was married to Wheeler until his death on August 3, 1985. She completed her high school education later in life and then secretarial training and went on to work for Heck's as an executive assistant and later in its retail store. Once Wheeler passed, she went to cosmetology school with one of her beloved sisters, Carlene, and opened her own shop in Chesapeake, WV until her retirement. Charlotte loved going to the Belle and Marmet town halls to attend their respective festivals and music celebrations.
Arrangements are being handled by Morris Funeral Home in Cowen, WV and a graveside service will be held Saturday, June 18 at 2 p.m., at Mount Vernon Cemetery, 52 Upper Glade Creek, Summersville, WV.
The family wishes to thank Chuck, Joe, and the residents at the "Village" and the nurses and staff of Hospice at CAMC Memorial. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. West, Charleston, WV 25387 or online at: hospicecarewv.org/make-a-donation.