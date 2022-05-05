CHARMAINE ELLEN GALLIMORE MAZZEI, 92, passed peacefully at her home in Nitro, WV on December 23, 2021. One of 7 children, she was born in Montcoal, WV to the late Steve and Gertie Gallimore. Charmaine moved to Charleston, WV where she met and married Frank Joseph Mazzei who preceded her in death. They enjoyed 56 years of marriage which included many family vacations to the beach, hosting family reunions, weekends at Summersville Lake, family suppers and hosting tailgates for friends and family at WVU football games. Charmaine was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, a voracious reader, a great cook, an avid sports fan and a wonderful wife and mother.
She is survived by her children Lisa (Phillip Prince) of Eugene, OR, Frank of Nitro, WV and Gina (Chris Smith) of Grandview Hts., OH; granddaughters Cara Patrice of Chicago, IL, and Clare Charmaine of Centerburg, OH; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her faithful feline companion, Shadow.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Nitro, WV with Father Chapin officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Kanawha County Public Library Foundation, Cross Lanes Branch, 5449 Big Tyler Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 or Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2219 22nd St, Nitro, WV 25143.
Cooke Funeral Home & Crematorium, Nitro is assisting the Mazzei family, and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com