CHAROLETTE A. HENKING HENSLEY, 91 of Danville, West Virginia passed early Saturday morning, November 19, 2022, to her Heavenly home to be reunited with her husband of 70 years, Delbert R. Hensley.

Charolette was born September 20, 1931 in Parkersburg, West Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Ada Slack and Howard H. Henking. Charolette was a graduate of Wirt County High School.

