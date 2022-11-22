CHAROLETTE A. HENKING HENSLEY, 91 of Danville, West Virginia passed early Saturday morning, November 19, 2022, to her Heavenly home to be reunited with her husband of 70 years, Delbert R. Hensley.
Charolette was born September 20, 1931 in Parkersburg, West Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Ada Slack and Howard H. Henking. Charolette was a graduate of Wirt County High School.
She was the owner of Barker's Hardware, Inc., Danville which she and Delbert purchased in 1962. Charolette was an active member of First Baptist Church of Danville..
Charolette is survived by her two sons, Edwin R. (Terry) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Tony of Danville, West Virginia and her beloved Labrador, Nellie. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.
Charolette was a hands on owner of Barker's Hardware, she would constantly amaze people with her product knowledge and her ability to solve most of the problems presented to her by her loyal customer base. Charolette was probably best known for her cross stitch prowess and constantly surprising her friends with cross stitched cards and renderings.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Regina Smith for the love and care she has shown their mother over the years and to the staff of Boone Memorial Hospital for making her stays there as pleasant as possible.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 23, at First Baptist Church of Danville with Rev. Tom Bias officiating.. Burial will follow in Boone Memorial Park, Madison, WV.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Building Fund, First Baptist Church of Danville, PO Box 238, Danville, WV 25053.
Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV is assisting the Hensley family.