CHELSEA LANE MIKEAL, 29, of Mink Shoals-Charleston, passed into the arms of our Lord on Sunday, May 17, 2020.
She was born on March 20, 1991, the daughter of Dana Lane Mikeal and Jeanette Gail Legg, step daughter of Kay Mikeal and Hubert Legg, was recently preceded in death by her loving Mawmaw, Carolyn Sue Miller; paternal grandfather, Roger Mikeal.
Chelsea was a graduate of Herbert Hoover High School, class of 2009, and Garnet Career Center School of Practical Nursing, obtaining her LPN license in 2016 upon graduation. Chelsea was working on her RN.
Chelsea had the most giving and forgiving heart, she wasn't perfect, she was perfectly human. Chelsea was her mother's baby and now God's Angel.
Chelsea is survived by her father and mother; step brothers, Jeremy Legg, JD Carrier, Travis Carrier, Tyler Stowers; step sisters, Melissa Legg and Alison Legg; Grandfather Olden "Natchee" Miller, Uncles Gregory Miller (Barbie) of Elkview and K. Todd Miller and fianc Tracey Whittington of Charleston. Chelsea is also survived by cousins, Dustin Miller, Cody Miller and Ivy Miller, Cash Miller, Callie Miller, Kinsley Miller, Ryan Riffe; nephew, Elijah Legg.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Hafer Funeral Home Elkview, with Pastor Joe Young officiating. Entombment will follow in Tyler Mountain Memorial Park in Cross Lanes. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at Hafer Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association at 1248 Greenbrier St., Charleston, WV 25311.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road Elkview, WV 25071.