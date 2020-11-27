Cherie Cowder

CHERIE CHAMBERS COWDER, 53, of Dunbar, returned home to her Lord and Savior on November 24, 2020 and has been reunited with her beloved father, William Franklin Chambers and is currently doing her dorky happy dance.
Our beautiful mother, daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend was diagnosed with ALS in January 2020. She knew the disease would take her life, but she kept her Godly witness and did not want her family or friends to be sad. Her faith was inspirational to the end.
Cherie was born into the Cradle Roll, baptized at six years old and later married at Dunbar First Baptist Church. She was a lifelong Christian.
Cherie graduated from Dunbar High School and WV Wesleyan College with post graduate degrees from WV Graduate College and Liberty University.
Cherie was blessed to be a child psychologist at PSIMED, INC. where she saw innumerable precious patients and worked for the very best of people. She dearly loved children and was a Sunday school teacher for many years.
She is survived by daughter, Aria Sharon Cowder; mother, Sharon Tucker Chambers; ex-husband/dear friend, Ashley Cowder, Jr.; brother, Scott Chambers and his wife Denise McCray Chambers; nephew, Ryan Chambers and his wife Katie Barnett Chambers; and their daughter, Josie Rae Chambers; niece Alison MacKenzie Chambers; brother, Kennon Tucker Chambers and his wife Meredith Zuspan Chambers; and their children, Willy Chambers and Julia Rose Chambers; as well as four precious fur babies, Rose, Button, Kato and Penny; and her very best friend, Catherine Ann Rasnake. She also leaves behind an awesome extended family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 28, at Cross Lanes Baptist Church, Cross Lanes.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Cross Lanes Baptist Church, Cross Lanes.
Visitors will be required to observe COVID precautions, including social distancing and wearing a mask. The service will also be live streamed and available from Cross Lanes Baptist Church's website, www.crosslanesbaptist.org.
It was Cherie's desire, that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a trust that will be established for her loving daughter, Aria Cowder, at City National Bank in Dunbar, WV.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. www.kellerfuneralhome.net.