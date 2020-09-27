CHERRY JUNE CURRY, 79, of Tioga, WV passed on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. on Monday, September 28, in the Little Union Church Cemetery, Calvin with Pastor Eddie Groves officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of the White Funeral Home at Summersville.
