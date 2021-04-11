Cheryl Ann Butrick

June 20, 1958 - April 4, 2021
CHERYL ended her courageous battle with cancer and embraced her Lord on Easter morning, April 4, 2021. Cheryl was a homemaker and the sunshine of the family. She welcomed everyone to our big clan and made everyone feel known and loved. She was loved by everyone she met - especially her momma.
Cheryl is preceded in death by her Father, Denver VanMeter and Brother, Rick VanMeter.
Cheryl is survived by her loving family.
Her children and grandchildren: James (Sonya) Butrick of Montgomery and their five children: Crystal Gavin of Tallahassee, Florida, and her four children, her mother: Rebecca Legg of Cedar Grove, sisters: Darlene Sumpter of Dunbar, Felicia (Terry) Cogar of Dixie, brother: Gary (Billie Jo) VanMeter of Pinch, stepbrother: David VanMeter of Alabama.
Though we will deeply miss Cheryl, we know that our days are not our own and each day is a precious gift. We will always love her and look forward to the day we will see her again.
There will be a memorial service at a later date.
Cooke Funeral Home Cedar Grove is serving the Butrick family.