CHERYL ANN CANTRELL, 65 of Charleston, passed away, September 28, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Ricky, children, Vada Spencer, Cheryl Collins, Derek Milbee, 7 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and 2 sisters and one brother.

Complete obituary and online condolences may be read/left at elkfuneralhome.com

Services will require social distancing and face masks.

Funeral service will be held at 1 pm, Friday, October 2, at the Elk Funeral Home.

Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, Thursday at the funeral home.

Elk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cantrell Family.