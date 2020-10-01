CHERYL ANN CANTRELL, 65 of Charleston, passed away, September 28, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Ricky, children, Vada Spencer, Cheryl Collins, Derek Milbee, 7 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and 2 sisters and one brother.
Complete obituary and online condolences may be read/left at elkfuneralhome.com
Services will require social distancing and face masks.
Funeral service will be held at 1 pm, Friday, October 2, at the Elk Funeral Home.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, Thursday at the funeral home.
Elk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cantrell Family.