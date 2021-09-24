CHERYL ANN CRIGGER MORGAN, age 61, of South Charleston, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021 after an extended illness.
She was born April 25, 1960 in Charleston, West Virginia, daughter of the late Dr. William D. Crigger and Mrs. Doris Harden Crigger.
Born and raised in the Mountain State, Cheryl left to earn her Bachelor of Science at Virginia Tech. She met her husband Wayne Morgan, and they were married in her hometown in 1982. A family on the move, they raised three children in West Virginia, Virginia, and New Jersey. She found and forged communities along the way, creating lifelong friends in the process.
She encouraged strong and independent thinking and advocated for libraries, literacy, and the written word. While she began her career as a Certified Public Accountant before transitioning to motherhood, she discovered a second career in her lifelong love of libraries. She worked as an elementary and middle school media specialist in New Jersey and became deeply involved in the Kanawha County Public Library Board after returning to West Virginia, ultimately serving as the Board President. In her spare time, she enjoyed turtle watching in Oak Island, North Carolina and crafting beautiful gifts for her beloved grandchildren.
Cheryl is survived by her loving husband Wayne; daughter Jenna Morgan Caviezel (Jeremy) and their children Madeline and Miles; son Grant Morgan (Alicia) and their daughter Caroline; son Jared Morgan; brothers Bill Crigger (Robyn) and Dr. C.D. Crigger (Mary); sisters Linda Meadows and Carol Horn; and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews.
A service to celebrate Cheryl's life will be held outdoors at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, at 2 p.m., on Sunday, September 26. Pastor Jody Pistore will be officiating.
The family will receive friends from 12 noon until 1 p.m., on Sunday at the Snodgrass Funeral Home.