CHERYL ANN MAYNARD died peacefully in her sleep May 31, 2021. She was born February 23,1955 and was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Frances Maynard; husband Jesse Mitchell, and nephew Jamie Maynard. Cheryl is survived by her brother Paul Maynard and his wife Patricia of Florence, South Carolina; niece, Veronica Harden, and a close circle of loving friends. Cheryl graduated from George Washington High School in 1973 where she was layout editor for the Patriot yearbook. After graduation she worked several places in Charleston, including for the Daily Mail. Cheryl then moved to Boone, North Carolina where she lived for two decades, working for Watauga County Social Services as a case manager. She returned to Charleston to care for her mother and subsequently worked in Human Resources at West Virginia University Charleston for nineteen years. She retired in 2020.
Cheryl loved to dance and was active in both the ballroom and FOOTMAD organizations. She was an avid, expert gardener, achieving Emeritus status with the Kanawha Valley Extension Master Gardeners. She loved animals, especially her cats "Muddy" and "Slick", and was looking forward to soon adopting a rescue cat. According to her wishes, Cheryl was cremated without a service. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Kanawha Valley Extension Master Gardeners at KVEMG, Attn: David Rubrecht, 15 Hamilton Place, Charleston WV 25314 or Dream Away Cat Rescue, c/o 4612 Venable Avenue SE Charleston WV 25304. Cunningham Parker & Johnson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.