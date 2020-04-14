CHERYL ANN SKINNER, 57, a Charleston, WV native who had resided in Las Vegas, NV since 2011, passed away unexpectedly on April 11, 2020 with her mother by her side.
Cheryl Ann was born on February 6, 1963 in Levittown, PA, to Albert Michael Skinner and Sherry Lee (Skinner) Merrick. She was raised in Charleston, WV, and graduated from Charleston High School in 1982.
She battled with MS for many years but that never changed her love for life. She was happiest when she was with her family and her smile was never absent from her face. She faced so many challenges without a single complaint and managed to make the best of every circumstance.
Cheryl collected angels most of her adult life, and has now joined the Lord as our precious angel. She lit up the room with her laughter and taught all who knew her to appreciate the simple things in life.
She is survived by her parents, Albert Skinner of Charleston, WV, Sherry (Skinner) Merrick of Las Vegas, NV; Brother Alan Terranova and his wife Courtney of Weston, WV; Sister Christina (Skinner) Martin and her husband Kip of Ravenswood, WV; Nieces and nephews (oldest to youngest), Shea Skinner, Blake Karawan (wife Christy), Ellen Karawan, Michael Terranova, Mathew Terranova, Maria Terranova, Noah Karawan, and Lexie Terranova. All of whom she loved dearly.
Due to the current health crisis, a private service will be held later this month to celebrate her life.