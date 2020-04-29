CHERYL ANNE CASDORPH, 57, of Charleston, passed away on April 22, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital from natural causes.
She was born in Charleston, on September 28, 1962, at McMillian Hospital. Cheryl graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School and West Virginia State University. She was employed by Workers' Compensation, the Medical Examiner's Office, and the Social Security Administration. She retired from state government in 2018.
Cheryl was a very loving and compassionate person to everyone she met. She loved animals and going on cruises with her friends every year. She enjoyed doing crafts and was very good at it. She also volunteered at Manna Meal. Cheryl was quite the cook and she loved cooking for her family and friends.
She attended The Fathers House Missionary Baptist Church, where she was immersed in fellowship and loved working with the children.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her father, Charles C. Casdorph; grandparents, A.T. and Gladys Kale, and Ira G. and Sylvia Casdorph; and her loving niece, Beth Anne Christo Rivera.
She is survived by her mother, Edna Heath Casdorph; sister, Barbara Christo (Steve); brothers, Dan Casdorph (Nancy) and Robert Casdorph. She had many nieces and a nephew whom she loved very much: Karin and Eric Casdorph, Aimee Yarbrough (Marty), Laura Casdorph; grandnieces, Olivia Rivera, Emma and Eva Yarbrough; grandnephew, Brandon Rivera; extended family, Brian and Emily Rivera; and her former husband, Dr. Mohamad Al-Tannir and family.
A private service was held by the family.
Special thanks to the nurses and doctors of CAMC Memorial Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, her mother and family request remembrances to Manna Meal and the Salvation Army both of Charleston.
You may send condolences to the family at www.barlow bonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home is overseeing arrangements and her cremation.