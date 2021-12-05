CHERYL JIVIDEN BARNETT 64 of Winfield passed away Wednesday December 1, 2021 at Cabell Huntington Hospital following a short illness. She was a graduate of George Washington High School in Charleston, Asbury College in Wilmore KY and Marshall University in Huntington. She went on to spend 34 years in Putnam County Schools teaching music. She taught at Winfield High School, Eastbrook Elementary and Winfield Middle School. Cheryl left a legacy in the lives of many students through the art of music. She preformed in several community choirs and choruses including the Charleston Light Opera Guild. She was a member of Winfield Baptist Church. Cheryl was also a member of the Huguenot Society of America, American Choral Directors Association, Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority, Daughters of the American Revolution and the Charleston Camera Club.
Cheryl is survived by her parents Merrill and Patti Jividen of Midway; loving husband of 46 years, Rev. Rod Barnett; son, Drew (Kelsey) Barnett of Wichita KS; grandchildren Callie Haven Barnett, Levi Jordan Barnett and Isaiah River Barnett.
Cheryl will be dearly missed by all that knew her. The family would like to thank everyone for their loving support and prayers during this sad and difficult time.
Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday December 7, 2021 at Winfield Baptist Church with Pastor Andrew Gordon and Rev. Ed Grant officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. The family will receive friends from 10:45 a.m., -12 p.m., prior to the service at the church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com.