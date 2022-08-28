Thank you for Reading.

Cheryl Lustig Lang
CHERYL LUSTIG LANG of Yorba Linda, CA passed away on August 22 at home with family. She is survived by her husband Chris, sons Vincent and Jackson all of Yorba Linda, parents Carol and Vincent Lustig of Charleston, WV, sisters Kathryn Lustig Mongillo (Albert) of Highlands, NJ, Christine Lustig Ortiz (Edgar) of Long Beach, CA, brother Michael Lustig (Kara) of Copley, OH, nieces Iris, Penelope, Coraline, and Sage of Copley, OH, Mother-In-Law, Joan Lang and Father-in-Law, David Lang of Somerset, KY, Sister-in-Law, Melanie Lang of Montgomery, AL, nieces Emma and Ella, Brother-in-Law, Alan Lang (Amie), niece Avery, nephew Anderson of Lexington KY, and Brother-in-Law, Jonathan (Stephanie) of Lexington KY.

Cheryl is also survived by maternal Aunt Sally Richards of San Pedro, CA, maternal Aunt Nana Whalen of Severna Park, MD, paternal Uncle John and Aunt Jeanette Lustig of Calcutta, Ohio and Uncle Marty and Aunt Velma Lustig of Thompson, Ohio and many cousins. She is also survived by many dear friend's coast to coast and even in Denmark.

