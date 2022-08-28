CHERYL LUSTIG LANG of Yorba Linda, CA passed away on August 22 at home with family. She is survived by her husband Chris, sons Vincent and Jackson all of Yorba Linda, parents Carol and Vincent Lustig of Charleston, WV, sisters Kathryn Lustig Mongillo (Albert) of Highlands, NJ, Christine Lustig Ortiz (Edgar) of Long Beach, CA, brother Michael Lustig (Kara) of Copley, OH, nieces Iris, Penelope, Coraline, and Sage of Copley, OH, Mother-In-Law, Joan Lang and Father-in-Law, David Lang of Somerset, KY, Sister-in-Law, Melanie Lang of Montgomery, AL, nieces Emma and Ella, Brother-in-Law, Alan Lang (Amie), niece Avery, nephew Anderson of Lexington KY, and Brother-in-Law, Jonathan (Stephanie) of Lexington KY.
Cheryl is also survived by maternal Aunt Sally Richards of San Pedro, CA, maternal Aunt Nana Whalen of Severna Park, MD, paternal Uncle John and Aunt Jeanette Lustig of Calcutta, Ohio and Uncle Marty and Aunt Velma Lustig of Thompson, Ohio and many cousins. She is also survived by many dear friend's coast to coast and even in Denmark.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Hilda and Gerald Richards, her Uncle Gary, and Aunt Ann, her paternal grandparents Dorothy and Vincent Lustig, her Aunt Irmgard, and her grandmother-in-law, Malta Bailey DeHart.
Cheryl grew up in Charleston, WV. She was a competitive swimmer as a child, and was a ballerina. She graduated from St. Albans High School, where she was Lieutenant Governor for Key Club. She played the oboe in Concert Band and All County Band, was a Majorette and Feature Twirler as well as playing Xylophone and Percussion in Marching Band. Cheryl was the kind of Homecoming Queen who was a role model, a leader, and a positive, happy, and driven individual.
After High School, Cheryl initially attended Marshall University and then transferred to WVU, graduating with a BS in Audiology. She then continued her education to receive a MS in Audiology from Akron University. Cheryl was placed on many academic honor rolls, and received many extra-curricular and academic achievements, awards, and scholarships.
Cheryl practiced Audiology for 10 years with her father at AHAS, Inc. While there, she accomplished many things including a WV program for screening the hearing of newborns. She also organized a hearing aid dispensing program at Cincinnati Children's' Hospital Medical Center. She continued her Audiology career in Chicago until her first son was born.
Cheryl was an amazing wife, mother, and homemaker. She was a happily involved mother for both of her sons. She became a treasured volunteer at all of their school's pre-K through HS, and with all of their sports and other activities from scouts to music. When Art was not available at one of their schools, she created a program and taught Art History as a volunteer.
Cheryl loved her wonderful friends from all over, and she shared her creativity as she decorated her home season after season. She was an expert in floral decoration, and in baking. She studied the newest meal recipes and enjoyed her kitchen very much. She loved making pottery, both on the wheel, and hand building. She loved poppies, peonies, succulents, hummingbirds, butterflies, pecan pie and golden retrievers.
Cheryl lived and loved life to the fullest, and was loved by all who knew her. She was always kind and caring. She was easy to know and a stranger to no one. She was kind, gentle and understanding, an incredible listener, and she had a smile that would absolutely light up a room.
Donations: In lieu of flowers, please donate to City of Hope, cityofhope.org/cardsforhope. Breast Cancer or Condolences and Flowers can be sent to McAulay & Wallace Mortuary 18311 Lemon Dr. Yorba Linda, CA 92886.