CHERYL "SHERI" HUNT, 75, of Norwalk, OH, died June 17, 2020. Service will be 2 p.m. Monday, June 22, at John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer. The visitation will be one hour before the funeral.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Sunday, June 21, 2020
Estep, Arvel - 3 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.
Pasqualucci, Tony - 2 p.m., procession to leave John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.