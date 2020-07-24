It is with great sadness that the family of CHERYL "SHERRY" LEE JACKSON, 76, announces her passing at her home after battling Parkinson's Disease on Monday July 20, 2020. She put her wings on to travel to her most glorious Date in Heaven with her soulmate of 56 years Gary Len Jackson. She was surrounded by her son Timothy Jackson (Catherine) and daughter Kimberly Jackson.
Sherry and Gary worked side by side for many years after buying Old Turnpike Grocery/Hillcrest IGA. The high school sweethearts owned and operated Jackson's Quik Mart/Citgo where they retired together in 2006. She was a member of the Sutton Baptist Church and past member of Eastern Stars.
Sherry was the kindest, most giving and loving person to everyone she came in contact with. Her legacy will live on through the love of her family. She will be especially missed by Kim who valued her as her best friend and committed her life to caring for her parents while battling their illnesses. Her son appreciates everything that she taught him and loves her very much and cherishes the time that they had together.
Sherry was born May 16, 1944 in Sutton, WV to the late Robert Lee and Mary Helen Turner Pullen. Also, preceding her in death is her husband Gary Len Jackson, sister Nancy Pullen Williams and daughter in law Leilani Jackson.
She is survived by Sister Linda Pullen Townsend. Grandchildren: Timothy Rizon Jackson, Jeb Colton Craft, Colin Wyatt Jackson and Lillian Marie Jackson, along with several special nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM, at Sutton Baptist Church, Sutton, with Rev. Dr. Michael Sisson officiating. Social distancing will be observed, masks are mandatory. The service will also be on Sutton Baptist Church Facebook Live.
Burial will follow at Braxton Memorial Cemetery, Airport Road, Sutton, WV. Friends may call from 12:00 2:00 PM.
Memorial contributions may be made in Sherry's honor to the Parkinson's Foundation at https://www.parkinson.org/ways-to-give dear to the family's heart.
Greene-Robertson Funeral Home is humbly serving the Jackson family. Online condolences may be sent to:greene-robertsonfuneralhome.com