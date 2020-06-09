Cheryl Thomas Ryder

CHERYL THOMAS RYDER, 70, of Huntington, died, June 7, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held at Christ Temple Church on Wednesday, June 10, at 11a.m. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, WV. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd. Huntington, WV is caring for the family.

