Cheryl Withrow Hastings

It is with great sorrow to the family of CHERYL (WINTZ) WITHROW HASTINGS, 75, of Scott Depot WV that she passed away October 1, 2022, after a long battle with dementia. She was born on February 11, 1947.
Cheri (as known by her family and friends) was predeceased by her husband of 40 years Johnny A. Withrow, her parents William D and Juanita Davis Wintz, Stepmother Ruth Trumbo Wintz and daughter Johna Lynn Shrader.
She is survived by her husband Richard Hastings of Scott Depot, Sisters Julia (Lloyd) Kiff of Clinton Washington, Billie (Jackie) Wood of Cross Lanes, Bobbie Beddow of Nitro, Brother-in law John (JoAnn) Hastings of Wyoming, Grandchildren Justin Tyler Shrader and Sierra Olivia Shrader both of Putnam County, brother-in-law Freddie (Connie) Withrow, special sister-in law Barbara Vanetter of Nitro and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Cheri was raised in Nitro West Virginia and was a graduate of Nitro High School class of 1965 where she was a key player in the NHS Alumina Association. She attended WV State College. She was founder and co-pastor of the Living Word Christian Fellowship Church where she spent 35 years preaching the word of God and ministering to others. She was also former President of the West Virginia Historical Society, President of the Upper Vandalia Historical Society, and member of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
A Celebration of Cheri's life will be held on Thursday, October 6, at noon at Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro, WV, with Pastor Mike Ramsey officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV. The family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m.
The family wishes to acknowledge the loving care and attention she received by the loving and caring staff at Genesis Teays Valley Center during her short stay there.
