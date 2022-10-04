Thank you for Reading.

Cheryl Withrow Hastings
It is with great sorrow to the family of CHERYL (WINTZ) WITHROW HASTINGS, 75, of Scott Depot WV that she passed away October 1, 2022, after a long battle with dementia. She was born on February 11, 1947.

Cheri (as known by her family and friends) was predeceased by her husband of 40 years Johnny A. Withrow, her parents William D and Juanita Davis Wintz, Stepmother Ruth Trumbo Wintz and daughter Johna Lynn Shrader.

