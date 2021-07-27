Thank you for Reading.

CHESTER ALLEN CANTER, 67, of Point Pleasant, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis, OH. A graveside service and burial will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, at the Henderson Cemetery in Henderson, with Pastors Bert Flora and David Washington officiating. Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is in charge of arrangements.

