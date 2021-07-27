CHESTER ALLEN CANTER, 67, of Point Pleasant, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis, OH. A graveside service and burial will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, at the Henderson Cemetery in Henderson, with Pastors Bert Flora and David Washington officiating. Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is in charge of arrangements.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.