CHESTER "BILL" ALLEN, 93, of Newberry, FL, formerly of Alum Creek went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, January 19, 2022.
Born in Alum Creek on December 27, 1928. Chester was one of 17 children, son of the late Andrew J. Allen and Violet Marie Miller Allen. He joined the Army and courageously served his country in the Korean War. After his tour of duty, he joined the National Guard as Master Sargent. He served in the 3rd Armory Cavalry regiment and went to school at the Armory in Fort Knox, KY. He went to tank school at Fort Irwin, California. After service, Chester drove for the Capital Transit and Charleston West Hamlin bus line. He was the owner of Allen Parking Lot on Lee & Laidley Streets. He worked for FMC before moving to Miami, FL. He spent 45 years in Miami. He retired from Miami Dodge Chrysler Corporation in 1985. Chester returned to Charleston upon the death of his wife Elizabeth Emma Beasley Allen in 2003. He married Geneva (Beard) Goodwin in 2004. Geneva passed away in 2018. In 2019, he returned to Florida. He is survived by his third wife, Frances Willis of Newberry, FL.
Chester was a member of the Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Charleston. The church members provided love and fellowship on many of the days when he could not attend due to Geneva's health. He loved feeding the birds, cats, and everyone!
Chester is also survived by his daughter, Dr. Deborah Ashraf and her husband Mohammad of Alachua, Florida; six grandchildren, Aisha Abram (Scott) of Missouri, Samina Dillihay (Richard) of Oklahoma, Shawna Ashraf of Florida, Wally (Molly) Ashraf of Florida, Tahira Ashraf of Florida, and Shaan (Nicole) Ashraf of Missouri; eight great-grandchildren; step-children, Devi Wronske, Connie Coleman, Woody Willis, Denese Clark, Angela Jackson; sisters-in-law, Lucy Allen, Lynda Veski (Lenny); brother-in-law, Earl Hackworth, Jr.; nieces, Shirley Thompson, Joan (Fred) Lane, Janet (Ben) Swartz, Judy Allen King (Mark); nephews, Giles (Sara) Bowman, Bryant (Barbara) Bowman, James David Allen (Debbie); and many cousins.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, January 25, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek with Reverend Gary Hall and Bryant Bowman officiating followed by military rights by Alum Creek VFW Post 4768. Burial will follow at Miller Family Cemetery, Alum Creek. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Bennie Padilla VFW Post 4768, 4443 Brounland Road, South Charleston, WV 25309.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.