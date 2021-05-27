Thank you for Reading.

CHESTER CALHOUN, 86 of London died May 25, 2021. Funeral is 1 p.m. Sat. May 29 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet with visitation 2 hours prior. Burial will be Noon on Tues. June 1 at Montgomery Memorial Park, London. Details at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.

