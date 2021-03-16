CHLORINE S. GRIGSBY CARTER, 86, of Rand, WV passed away March 8, 2021. A service will be Saturday March 20, at Shawnee Park 2000 West Virginia route 25, Dunbar, WV at noon. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the park. Please send flowers to Preston Funeral Home by Friday March 19. Preston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Due to covid we ask that everyone please wear at mask and practice social distancing.
