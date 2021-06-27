CHRIS ALAN HEMMELGARN of South Charleston, WV, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
He was born in Dayton, Ohio on May 2, 1952. Following high school, he enlisted in the United States Army and served his country in Vietnam.
Chris was a long-time resident of Clay County, WV, his adopted home.
He was preceded in death by his father, Cyril Hemmelgarn, and his father- and mother-in-law, Chilton and Katherine Nichols.
He is survived by: his wife of forty-five years, Janice Hemmelgarn of South Charleston, WV; sons, Alex Hemmelgarn of Los Angeles, CA, and Daniel Hemmelgarn of Indianapolis, IN; mother, Patricia Hemmelgarn of Dayton, OH; sisters, Patti Liebrock of Windsor, ON, Susie Morgan (James) of Dayton, OH, and Julie Horan (Ed) of Dayton, OH; brother, Scott Hemmelgarn of Birmingham, Alabama; and life-long best friend, Greg McCurdy of Tampa, FL.
A private memorial will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider donation to Charleston HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., West, Charleston, WV 25387.