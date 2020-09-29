CHRIS EDWARD THAXTON, 51, of Sissonville, WV, passed away September 25, 2020 at CAMC General Hospital. Chris was born on January 21, 1969 and passed away at home on September 25, 2020. Chris loved hunting and working on cars with his best friend Climmy Harrison.
Survivors include his wife, Angela; daughter, Kristen and Micha Casto; son, Hunter at home; father, Tootsie Thaxton; mother, Juanita; sister, Anna Carpenter and Rick; brother, Dough and wife Farrah and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. He will be sadly missed.
Graveside services and Burial will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, September 30, at Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Pocatalico, with Pastor Randy Campbell officiating.
