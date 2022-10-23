CHRISTENA VAUGHT John chapter 14, verse 2-3 says, "In my father's house are many mansions: If it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go to prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you unto myself; That where I am, there ye may be also." Surrounded by her family, Christena Vaught looked around the room in search of the love of her life, her husband of 65 years, Dasil Vaught. As he leaned in to give her the sweetest kiss, she took her final breath in the comfort of his love. October 21, 2022, Christena Vaught, 88 of Charleston, went on to reside in the heavenly mansion. She overcame 4 battles with cancer, and a short but rapid battle with Alzheimer's and dementia. She was the epitome of the word Matriarch. The love that she distributed between her 8 children: Adriel, Clyde, Pam, Sharon, Cathy, Tammy, Kim and Tara, along with 18 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren, was the purest and most selfless love a mother could give.
It was because of that selfless love, that she devoted the last 40 years of her life to three grandchildren that she played and integral part in raising, Justin, Hanna & Haylea. They are forever grateful for the love she devoted to them. She was preceeded in death by her father, Roger West, her mother, Myrtle Blankenship West, and her siblings Acie, Walter and Billy. Her surviving sibling are Lawrence, Ileane , Mildred, Linda, and Evelyn.
The biggest heartbreak of her life was the loss of her children and grandchildren. We take solace in knowing that she's back with her sons Adriel and Clyde, along with her grandchildren, Adrianna, Delilah, Branda, Jerry, David, Derrick and Jeremy. We know their heavenly reunion was always something she was excited about.
There will be no funeral service, as per her request, as she will be joined graveside by her family and closest friends at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 24, at Vaught Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers Christena would want you to hug, love and cherish those closest to you. Take the time to make memories that will last a lifetime.